Sheffield United legends set to face Stocksbridge to honour Steels' former chairman
Stocksbridge Park Steels will honour their former long-serving chairman Allen Bethel with a special match this weekend.
A Sheffield United Legends squad make the trip to Bracken Moor to take on a Stocksbridge Legends team on Sunday (2pm).
Known locally as Mr Stocksbridge, Allen stood down at the end of last season from all duties after more than three decades with the club that he helped form back in 1986 following the merger with Oxley Park.
He leaves behind a legacy of having turned Steels into one of the most progressive and well-run clubs in the South Yorkshire non-league circuit.
During his time as chairman, he oversaw the development of the excellent training pitches along with the progression of many players into league football.
The most notable of all is of course Jamie Vardy, now of Leicester City, who went on to help the Foxes famously win the Premier League in 2016 and represent England.
Graham Furness, who took over the role of chairman 12 months ago, said: "We wanted to show some recognition for what Allen achieved because without him Stocksbridge Park Steels wouldn’t be here.
"We couldn’t let Allen step down without doing anything for him.
"I had thought with Allen being a big Sheffield United fan, to get the United legends here for a game against Stocksbridge legends would be very fitting.
“I think he deserves some kind of honour because what he’s achieved is phenomenal.
“He started all this because there were four kids on an estate with no way of playing football. Look what he has turned it into.
"Without Allen it wouldn’t have started - that’s his legacy.”
United could include the likes Chris Morgan, Brian Deane and Michael Tonge whilst Blades chief Chris Wilder could even make an appearance.
Admission on the gate is priced £7 adults and £3 concessions.
Proceeds raised will be donated toawrds Sheffield United's nominated charities.