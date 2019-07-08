Sheffield United: Legendary former Blades striker Brian Deane buys controlling stake in KF Ferizaj
Brian Deane, the legendary former Sheffield United striker, has taken a controlling stake on Kosovan club KF Ferizaj.
The former England international, whose lengthy playing career included three spells with United as well as clubs including Leeds, Benfica, Middlesbrough and Leicester, and his business partners have bought a 51 per cent stake in the Superliga outfit.
A statement on the club's official Instagram page said: "Today our club has officially been privatized.
"Former English player Brian Deane with his group, Benjamin James Rees, Oliver Codrington, took 51 per cent of the club's share, promising a very good organisation, and stated that KF Ferizaj will soon be in the Champions League.
"We as a club are very happy with this privatization, and we really believe that this time things will be much different."
Deane, who scored the first Premier League goal, moved into coaching after his playing career and was appointed manager of Norwegian club Sarpsborg in 2012.