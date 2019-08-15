Sheffield United: League Two boss reveals 'frustration' over pursuit of Blades outcast
Colin Calderwood, the Cambridge United manager, admits his side’s pursuit of Sheffield United forward Samir Carruthers has been ‘frustrating’.
Carruthers spent most of pre-season with Cambridge, and is still training with Calderwood’s men as the clubs look for a breakthrough in negotiations over a loan deal.
“We haven’t been able to conclude a deal with Sheffield United at the moment,” Calderwood told the Cambridge News.
“It’s a little bit within Sam’s and Sheffield’s court at the moment.
“We’re pushing and Samir is pushing and Sheffield United are pushing to get something done.
“There has to be an end point, but ideally the negotiations will progress a little bit sharper and quicker than they have in the past week or so.
“It’s frustrating for me - and probably for Sheffield United and Samir as well - because we really want him in and around the squad and to be available for selection.
“That hasn’t progressed anywhere so far.”