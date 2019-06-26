Sheffield United: Latest renovations of Bramall Lane revealed - extra seats, new media box as Blades prepare for Premier League
The latest developments to Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane ground can be revealed, as the club prepares for life in the Premier League.
Planning documents, submitted to Sheffield City Council, show artist’s impressions of a new television studio, to be erected between the Kop and Tony Currie Stand, and also a new row of seats at the front of the south stand.
The move will create 121 extra seats, including four wheelchair spaces and four for carers. United are also installing a new entrance to their platinum suite, after parts of the existing room were repurposed for media. The Premier League has strict rules on the media facilities that must be provided in the top-flight.
As a result, the press box at the back of the south stand is being extended, meaning the club have had to relocate around 100 fans to other parts of the stand, and others to different areas of the stadium. Fans were told of the plans by letter, signed by chief executive Stephen Bettis.
The location for the TV studio was selected because it offered an unobstructed view of all four corner flags. The two-storey structure, stilted above pitch level, will house commentators on matchdays and also feature a camera platform and storage area, and toilet and kitchen facilities.
On the platinum suite entrance, plans by architects Whitman Cox reveal: “The Platinum Suite is currently situated on the ground floor of the South Stand, which is externally accessed via a private lobby.
“The proposal is to uplift the general look and feel of the external elevation to provide a grander entrance to the club’s Platinum Suite.
This is not required for the Premier League; however the club wants to improve the experience of spectators on arrival. The proposal will utilise the existing access via the Sheffield United South Stand car parking and reception.”
The report adds: “The club has aspirations to continuously develop the grounds to meet Premier League requirements as well as improving general facilities around the site from increasing capacity to accessibility.
“Additionally, the club intends to continue hosting other events after the football season.”