Sheffield United: Latest improvements to Bramall Lane pictured as Blades gear up for life in Premier League

A host of top-flight requirements must be met, including requirements for media and supporters. New floodlights have had to be installed at Bramall Lane, as well as improved facilities for TV and written press.

And one of the most noticeable differences when the season gets underway will be a new television studio, between the Kop and South Stand at Bramall Lane.

The location for the TV studio was selected because it offered an unobstructed view of all four corner flags.

The two-storey structure, stilted above pitch level, will house commentators on matchdays and also feature a camera platform and storage area, and toilet and kitchen facilities.

And this tweet, from fan Dane Shaw, shows the structure is now in place.

Elsewhere at Bramall Lane, 121 extra seats will be created at the front of the South Stand, including four wheelchair spaces and four for carers.

United are also installing a new entrance to their platinum suite, after parts of the existing room were repurposed for media. The Premier League has strict rules on the media facilities that must be provided in the top-flight.

As a result, the press box at the back of the south stand is being extended, meaning the club have had to relocate around 100 fans to other parts of the stand, and others to different areas of the stadium. Fans were told of the plans by letter, signed by chief executive Stephen Bettis.

On the platinum suite entrance, plans by architects Whittam Cox reveal: “The Platinum Suite is currently situated on the ground floor of the South Stand, which is externally accessed via a private lobby.

“The proposal is to uplift the general look and feel of the external elevation to provide a grander entrance to the club’s Platinum Suite.

This is not required for the Premier League; however the club wants to improve the experience of spectators on arrival. The proposal will utilise the existing access via the Sheffield United South Stand car parking and reception.”

The report adds: “The club has aspirations to continuously develop the grounds to meet Premier League requirements as well as improving general facilities around the site from increasing capacity to accessibility.