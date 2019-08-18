Sheffield United: Late heartbreak for U23s in first home game of season against Watford as Hornets trialist nets winner
There was late heartbreak for Sheffield United’s U23s tonight as they opened up their home season with a 2-1 defeat to Watford.
United recovered from a goal down to level through Sammy Ompreon, before Watford trialist Kaylen Hinds poked home the winning goal in the 93rd minute of the game at Chesterfield’s Proact Stadium.
A young United side, with Jake Wright featuring at centre-half, went closest to opening the scoring when Jake Young forced a save from Adam Parkes. Wright was called into action at the other end to block, before Young saw an effort cleared off the line by Lewis Gordon.
But the breakthrough came in the second half when Marcus Dewhurst couldn’t hold on to Hinds’ shot, and Joseph Hungbo took advantage for his second goal in as many games.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Young saw a header tipped wide by Parkes as the Blades pushed for an equaliser, which came soon after when Young was set free to finish.
But there was still time for another twist as trialist Hinds fired home at the back post with the last attack of the game.
Blades: Dewhurst, Ferguson, Boyes, Gordon, Wright, Belehouan, Broadbent, York, Young, Brunt (Ndiaye 71), Ompreon. Subs not used: Sheppeard, Amissah, Hall.