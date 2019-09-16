Sheffield United: Kevin McCabe's legal team to decide their next step after High Court ruling

HRH Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (right) with Kevin McCabe.

After spending nearly three months considering the evidence offered during a hearing in London earlier this summer, Mr Justice Fancourt ordered McCabe to sell his shareholding in the Premier League club's parent company to the Saudi royal; a decision described as leaving the lifelong United supporter 'heartbroken'.

In a statement, issued by public relations firm Tavistock Communications, a spokesperson said: "It will not surprise readers of the judgment to learn that the McCabes do not agree with every aspect of the judge’s decision.

"However they are nevertheless grateful to the judge for the time and care he has taken over the judgment and they wish to make clear that in disagreeing with some of the conclusions they mean no disrespect to the judge.

"Serious consideration is now being given, with the advisors to Sheffield United Limited, to an appeal against the judgment."

McCabe, who used SUL to control his interests in Blades Leisure Limited (BLL), has until November 4 to instigate that process after Mr Justice Fancourt adjourned the case until October 14.

Although a number of issues contributed to the breakdown in the relationship between McCabe and Prince Abdullah, after the latter arrived at United in 2013, a disagreement over United's property interests and the 54-year-old's requirement to purchase them immediately became a major source of contention. When McCabe offered UTB - a company controlled by Prince Abdullah - £5m for their 50 per stake in BLL, it emerged a chunk of that holding had been transferred to a newly created vehicle entitled UTB 2018. This, UTB argued, meant those sites, which include Bramall Lane, did not have to be acquired straight away. Prince Abdullah later confirmed he did plan to buy those and, under the terms of Mr Justice Fancourt's, he has until July next year to do so. The properties are owned by McCabe and leased back to United.