Sheffield United: Kevin McCabe says 'confused' Blades manager Chris Wilder ‘has thinking to do’ following High Court decision to grant sole ownership of club to Prince Abdullah
Kevin McCabe believes Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder ‘has thinking to do’ following yesterday’s High Court decision to grant sole ownership of the Blades to Prince Abdullah.
McCabe’s long association with the Blades effectively came to an end yesterday, when he was ordered by Mr Justice Fancourt to sell his 50 per cent share in United to his former business partner, Prince Abdullah.
While McCabe still owns United’s property interests, including Bramall Lane and the training ground, the judge also insisted that these are sold to Prince Abdullah by next July.
And today, McCabe revealed he hasn't yet spoken with the United boss in person, although the two have exchanged text messages.
"I haven't spoken to Chris as of yet," the 71-year-old said.
"I have left it be because I would think he has got thinking to do and I would think he would be somewhat confused. But Chris and I are very good friends and we have exchanged text messages. I will only say that what I do in liaising with Chris is for the betterment of Sheffield United Football Club."
Last week, before the Blades’ clash with Southampton, Wilder admitted “I think everybody just wants it to be over.”
He added: “When I have asked to be backed, I have been. I have pushed. And they have supported me in their ways.
“But for a club to move forward, it needs to be united on the pitch and off it.
“I should imagine both owners want it settled. It is disappointing it has come to this from their point of view. But we have coped with it (on the pitch) and not used it as an excuse.”