Sheffield United: Kevin McCabe says Blades' ownership battle could drag on for another TWO YEARS if former owner is granted permission to appeal judge's verdict
Kevin McCabe says Sheffield United's ownership battle could drag on for another TWO YEARS if he is granted permission to appeal a judge’s verdict handing sole control of the Blades to his former business partner Prince Abdullah.
McCabe, the former owner of the Blades, lost a bitter High Court battle for control of the club recently when Mr Justice Fancourt ordered him to sell his 50 per cent stake in United’s parent company to the Saudi Prince.
Prince Abdullah must also purchase the club’s property interests, including Bramall Lane and the club’s training complex, by July next year. If he fails to do so, McCabe admitted he will have no choice but to sue United.
And, in a lengthy interview with The Times, McCabe revealed the appeal “could take two years from now, six months before we know the application to appeal has been granted and 18 months or so for the appeal to be concluded, hopefully successfully.
“Look, I’m strong. My real problem was my family. I have a grandson who’s even more keen on the Blades than I am. He doesn’t know quite which way to turn; he was used to going to the game every other week at Bramall Lane, now it’s something he can’t do.
“I don’t bear any hostility to Abdullah. I can still talk to him now, he has good humour, loves football and he does watch Sheffield United but mainly on screen.”
McCabe suffered a blow to his hopes of appealing the High Court decision recently when Mr Justice Fancourt refused him permission to do so. McCabe is now expected to take his case to the Court of Appeal.