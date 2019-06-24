Sheffield United: Kevin McCabe makes cheeky press conference jibe that will have Leeds United fans fuming
Sheffield United co-owner Kevin McCabe took a cheeky dig at Leeds United this afternoon, at the club's press conference to announce their new shirt sponsorship deal.
The Blades confirmed their three-year deal with financial brokers Union Standard Group (USG) at a packed press conference on Monday afternoon, and a number of key figures at the club, including McCabe, were present.
Discussing the club’s recent postive turnaround in fortunes, McCabe said:
“It’s a bigger football city (Sheffield) than Leeds and we have the fortune of being Yorks’ only Prem' club. (It was) a horrible day in 2007 when we got relegated, and it's taken 12 bloody long years to get us back.”
He continued: “For that I thank Chris Wilder and his leadership and drive. We understand. It’s not just 3pm on a Sat, or whatever Prem' games play. Fans depend on us, the city depends on us.”
The Blades’ new sponsors, who are an FX and CFD broker, who allow their clients to trade currency pairs, commodities and indices in premium trading conditions, will have their logo on both the front and the sleeves of the club’s kits for the next three seasons.
The exact figures involved in the deal have not been disclosed, but it is understood that it is the most lucrative shirt sponsor in the history of the club, and that it will reflect their new Premier League status.