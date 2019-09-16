Sheffield United: Kevin McCabe giving 'serious consideration' to appeal against High Court verdict as Prince Abdullah is granted control of Blades
Kevin McCabe is giving ‘serious consideration’ to an appeal against this morning’s High Court judgement which has handed sole control of Sheffield United to his former co-owner, Prince Abdullah.
Mr Justice Fancourt this morning announced that McCabe must sell his shares to the Saudi Prince for £5m, after weeks of deliberations following their explosive High Court trial earlier this year.
McCabe issued an emotional statement admitting he is ‘heartbroken’ by the judgement, while the Prince said he was looking forward to a period of ‘stable ownership’ at Bramall Lane following the decision.
The case has been adjourned until October 14 at which point the parties will have 21 days to appeal the verdict.
And the statement, on behalf of McCabe and family, confirmed: “This is not the appropriate time for Mr McCabe to comment on the detail of the Judgment, nor on the campaign that he feels was waged against him personally by Prince Abdullah towards the end of 2017. The Judge’s findings in relation to Prince Abdullah’s actions in repudiating the Shareholders’ Agreement and effectively attempting to cheat the McCabe family out of the value of the properties that they had leased to the club, speak for themselves.
“It will not surprise readers of the Judgment to learn that the McCabes do not agree with every aspect of the Judge’s decision. However they are nevertheless grateful to the Judge for the time and care he has taken over the Judgment and they wish to make clear that in disagreeing with some of the conclusions they mean no disrespect to the Judge. Serious consideration is now being given, with the advisors to Sheffield United Limited, to an appeal against the Judgment.
“Mr McCabe sincerely hopes that he is proved wrong in relation to his deep misgivings about the suitability of Prince Abdullah as an appropriate custodian of Sheffield United. In this regard, only time will tell. For the moment however the McCabe family are simply deeply grieved that matters should have come to this.”