Sheffield United: Jose returns to football
Jose Baxter has returned to football after signing a short-term contract with Plymouth Argyle.
The former Sheffield United player, now aged 27, had been without a club since being released by Oldham Athletic at the end of last season.
Baxter made over 120 appearances during his spell at Bramall Lane but departed in 2016 after being suspended for failing a drugs test. It was the second time he had been banned for ingesting a prohibited recreational substance since joining United three years earlier.
Argyle, who were relegated from League One last term, have not confirmed the length of Baxter's agreement.