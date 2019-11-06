Sheffield United: 'Joining The Blades rather than Leeds was the best decision I've ever made'

Dean Henderson could have joined Leeds: James Wilson/Sportimage

The goalkeeper, who described joining Chris Wilder's side as "the best decision" of his career, admitted he was on the verge of moving to Elland Road at the beginning of last season until United hijacked the switch.

Henderson, who went to help them reach the Premier League before returning on loan earlier this year, said: "I'd been down to Leeds, and it looked as though I was signing there. Bristol City were very keen as well, and then my agent rang me and said that Sheffield United had been on the back burner. I said to him 'Why haven't you told me?', because I really wanted to go there.

The gaffer rang me, we spoke on the phone for an hour, and to be honest I was walking there before I even put the phone down. I was just buzzing to come to Bramall Lane. It has been the best decision of my career so far. I've made some friends for life; the fans have been brilliant with me and hopefully we can make many more great memories."

Henderson, aged 22, has blossomed since his parent club Manchester United granted him permission to leave Old Trafford. An ever-present in the top-flight this term, he hopes to be named in the latest England squad after being called-up for their recent Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

Henderson, whose future will be reviewed at the end of the campaign, also appeared in all of United's Championship matches as they pipped Marcelo Bielsa's squad to promotion seven months ago. Wilder's team enter Saturday's visit to Tottenham Hotspur in sixth, after Henderson kept his fifth clean sheet of the campaign during last weekend's 3-0 win over Burnley.

Speaking to United's official website, the Cumbrian said: "I always say to my mum and dad; born in Whitehaven but made in Sheffield.

"I've learnt so much here on and off the field. The experience has been fantastic. I can't thank the club enough, and the manager. Everyone has been outstanding with me. Every day I go out there and I try my hardest to make sure I do everything I possibly can for the club."