Sheffield United: John Lundstram believes The Blades could be on the verge of something big
John Lundstram believes Sheffield United's performance during their win over Crystal Palace represents the template for a successful season in the Premier League.
Lundstram's second-half goal proved enough to secure a deserved victory for Chris Wilder's side, as top-flight football returned to Bramall Lane for the first time since 2007.
Although the midfielder admitted his finish was a deeply personal moment - "I've not got one at this level before. It's something I'll cherish for the rest of my career" - he derived even greater pleasure from the manner of United's performance.
"This, hopefully, is the starting point of a big season at home for us," Lundstram said. "Our home form is going to be huge for us this year. Yes, there are going to be times when it's tough but what we do here, at our place, is going to be vital moving forward."
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
Lundstram, starting his second match in a row after also featuring against AFC Bournemouth on the opening weekend of the campaign, pounced two minutes after the interval following Luke Freeman's driving run. The effort means the 25-year-old has now scored in all four of England's professional divisions, after moving to South Yorkshire from Oxford two summers ago
"We've got a style of playing," Lundstram said. "We're aggressive and we're on the front foot. If the crowd is going to be like that every single week then it's going to be difficult for people coming here."
"They (Palace) came with a game plan but I thought we got ourselves on top and it was important that we did that," he added. "That's something we've got to make sure we do all the way through."