Sheffield United: John Fleck "desperate" to make long-awaited Scotland debut after missing qualifiers to get hitched
John Fleck, the Sheffield United midfielder, admits he is “desperate” to make his long-awaited debut for Scotland after missing his country’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Belgium to get married.
Fleck was forced to withdraw from Steve Clarke’s first squads after being announced as Alex McLeish’s successor, as he wed fiance Lauren at the Trump Turnberry resort at the weekend.
The wedding date had been in the diary for two years, with Fleck admitting: "There was no chance I could have postponed the wedding - Lauren would have killed me. It's just rotten luck than it falls on the same date at these games next week.”
Fleck is still to make his bow for Scotland despite being called up twice, after establishing himself firmly in United’s midfield. The midfielder was an influential figure as United won promotion to the Premier League last season.
"I've spoken to Steve Clarke and made it clear I'm still desperate to play for Scotland and if I'm fit, I'll be available for selection when the next round of games come along in September,” Fleck added.
"I was delighted that he had me in his plans and I can't wait to play my part later on down the line.
"We had a good chat on the phone and it was great to hear what he has in mind for the national team. Giving him the job was an excellent appointment and hopefully he can now get everyone pulling in the same direction for Scotland."
McLeish was sacked as Scotland boss in April, after 14 months and 12 matches in charge.
“I was sad to see Alex go, but that’s football really,” Fleck admitted. “You kind of get used to it when you’ve been in the game for so long.
“But he’s a good guy and a good manager. I don’t know if he’ll come back into football or not, but I enjoyed working with him for the short time I did.”