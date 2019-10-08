Sheffield United: John Egan reveals why he always had belief in his ability as he prepares to make his competitive debut for Republic of Ireland
Sheffield United defender John Egan has revealed he always had belief in his ability as he prepares to make his competitive debut for the Republic of Ireland.
Egan is expected to start Saturday’s Euro 2020 qualifier in Georgia after Richard Keogh was ruled out for the long-term after a car crash, while Mick McCarthy’s men then face Switzerland in a week’s time.
The defender has established himself at Premier League level with Chris Wilder’s Blades, and recently pulled on the captain’s armband for the friendly win over Bulgaria.
Read More
And Egan said: “On the last couple of trips I didn’t play, but I prepared as if I was going to, just in case.
“If you are selected you have to be ready to do a job. You have to prepare all week as if you’re going to play.
“I am playing with confidence at the moment and I’ve always had belief in my ability, no matter what level I played at. You need that as a player, if you start doubting yourself things can become quite tricky.
“I’m really enjoying my football at the moment, and hope to keep enjoying it and keep improving.”