Sheffield United: Jack Lester sings praises of latest addition to Blades set-up as his academy revolution gathers pace
Jack Lester has talked-up the latest addition to Sheffield United’s set-up as his academy revolution gathers pace.
Rhys Carr, the former Fulham and Bristol City coach, was appointed as individual development coach at United's SteelPhalt Academy last month.
Lester said: "As a player, I felt I improved when I was coached in small groups or on specifics to my own game and how I could affect it.
"With that in mind, this is something I really wanted to add to our coaching structure following my appointment.
"By chance, I met Rhys at a conference last year and I loved the detail and his understanding of the game as he demonstrated this role.
"This is an emerging role within clubs and Rhys has already done it at first-team level at Bristol City, so he will be a great addition to our ranks."
Carr added: "I'm really excited by this role and I'd like to thank Jack for giving me this opportunity to join the Blades.
"When you are developing players, especially those in the transition phase to the first-team, I think it's important to have someone who is able to focus on working with players individually on what's going to make them a professional and hopefully a success at senior level.
"It's going to be my focus to work with the players on the grass, refining aspects of their game and reviewing their performances. I'm excited by the players I've seen so far."