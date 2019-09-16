Sheffield United's Bramall Lane has a stand named after Tony Currie - Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

After spending three months considering the evidence following a hearing in London earlier this summer, Mr Justice Fancourt published his findings this morning – ordering Kevin McCabe to sell his 50 per cent share of United to the Prince for £5m.

When the judgement was announced, Prince Abdullah immediately released a statement while McCabe confirmed he is considering an appeal.

And the fall-out is set to begin with Currie’s resignation from the board, which he joined recently at the invitation of McCabe.

“It is a sad day for the club. Over the past 25 years Kevin McCabe has transformed the club,” the former England international said.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have a team in the Premier League with a brilliant manager and an academy producing players for England team and one of the best stadiums in the country.

“All of that is down to Kevin. I'm sad for him and sad for myself and I'm sad for the Sheffield United supporters.”

On Prince Abdullah, Currie added: “I’ve only seen him at the ground twice. I've only spoken to him once.

"It will be catastrophic if we lose Chris Wilder because of this takeover.”

McCabe’s QC at the trial previously warned that Wilder may consider his future if McCabe lost the litigation, although the Blades manager has yet to publicly comment on the matter.

In a statement released after the judgement was handed down, Prince Abdullah said: “I am delighted that this judgment brings an end to the uncertainty over Sheffield United's future.

“Our manager Chris Wilder and the team are off to a promising start and we can now focus on this vital Premier League season under stable ownership. When I first became involved with Sheffield United in 2013, I said that the Premier League should be our target, even though we were in League One. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together over the past six years.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

“As we turn a new page at Bramall Lane, my first priority is to secure our position in the top tier for many years to come. To help realise that ambition, I am fully committed to continued investment in both the First Team and the Academy and to bringing best practices and the highest standards of management to the club.

“I also look forward to hearing from the fans, club staff and other stakeholders regarding ways in which we can improve the matchday experience and support the community that has so loyally supported us. One initiative already underway is the unification of the club and its key properties.

“We want to own our stadium and intend to complete this integration within the coming year. Finally, as this new day dawns at Bramall Lane, it is only proper that we reflect on the great traditions of the club. We must never forget that we are only the custodians of these traditions for the time being. No owner, director, coach or player is bigger than the club but together with the fans, we all share the common desire to make the club ever greater.