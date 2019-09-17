Sheffield United: 'It was interesting' - Former Blades '€20m target' Sander Berge discusses reported interest from Blades in summer

Sander Berge has broken his silence over reported interest from Sheffield United in the summer, following their promotion to the Premier League.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 11:49 am
Genk's Sander Berge pictured on the red carpet at the arrival for the 65th edition of the 'Golden Shoe' award ceremony - YORICK JANSENS/AFP/Getty Images

The Genk starlet was linked with a move to the Blades before the start of the season, and Genk director of football, Dimitri de Condé, recently told Sport/Foot magazine that United made a “nice offer” for the Norweigan youngster – “not far off

€20m”.

Brighton and Hove Albion were also reportedly interested in Berge, who nevertheless remained with Genk and will have the chance to showcase his ability in the Champions League this season.

“Overall, the right choice was to stay. So, people will always ask those questions about what was best, but I am very pleased with it. It was a good decision,” Berge told Norway’s TV2 ahead of Genk’s Champions League tie against Red Bull Salzburg.

Questioned about interest from the Blades and Brighton, he added: “I can’t go into more detail about things, but of course, it was interesting. I could have gone this summer, that’s not to hide. But I felt it was best to stay.”