Sheffield United issue statement after fans left 'covered in white paint' during Liverpool match
A number of Sheffield United fans have complained that they were ‘covered in white paint’ following the defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.
The league leaders left Bramall Lane with all three points in the lunchtime kick-off after a calamitous goalkeeping mistake from Dean Henderson gifted Liverpool victory.
Despite the defeat, it was a spirited and positive display from Chris Wilder’s men with the performance earning praise from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Supporters were impressed with what they saw on the pitch but some left the stadium feeling slightly more annoyed than others.
Following the game, a number of Sheffield United fans took to Twitter to complain that they had been left ‘covered in white paint’ during the game.
Fans in the John Street stand said their clothes were covered in paint after going through the turnstiles before the match.
Some even said that the toilets in the stand were ‘full of people trying to get the paint off their coats at half-time’.
One fan said ‘every person with a dark coat’ was covered in paint.
Another tweeted: “So many people in the Sheffield United family stand are covered in white paint from the turnstiles.”
Mike Connelly tweeted: “Pre warning to Sheffield United. You have a potential big bill to pay for the hundreds of people sat in John St with paint all over their coats & clothes from the walls of the turnstile...”
A number of supporters accused Sheffield United of making the mistake of painting the turnstiles on the day of a game.
One fan tweeted: “Sheffield United, who's idea was it to paint the walls in the John Street stand just before kickoff? There was no wet paint signs and hundreds of people with ruined coats! I shall be in touch with my cleaning bills.”
However, the club have now denied these accusations and said that the last time the turnstiles were painted was in June.
Sheffield United have launched an investigation into the issue and told any fans who were affected to contact the club on info@sufc.co.uk.