Sheffield United: Injury concern for Blades as in-form striker sits out training with national team ahead of key Euro 2020 qualifier
Mick McCarthy’s Republic of Ireland are preparing for a huge Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland tomorrow.
And, ahead of the game, they suffered a slight injury scare when Callum Robinson, the Sheffield United forward, sat out of training this morning after feeling tightness in his thigh but is expected to be fit for the game.
Robinson scored his first Premier League goal at Chelsea on Saturday, and later provided the cross from which United scored their equaliser in an encouraging 2-2 draw.
Earlier this year, Robinson operated on the right for his country and linked up well with skipper Seamus Coleman.
“I did enjoy playing with Callum. In the first-half of the game, I thought we got in each other’s way a bit,” he said.
“We didn’t know what the other person was going to do but we spoke at half-time about positions to pick up.
“Second-half we were much better, he likes to come inside and go roaming anyway, he slipped me down the side a few times.
“I really enjoyed linking up with him, he’s a good player, he’s doing well at the minute, whatever the manager decides tomorrow, I’m sure if he plays he’ll be ready.
“And if it’s to come off the bench, he’ll be ready, he’s in a good moment at the minute and long may that last for him.”