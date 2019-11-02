Sheffield United: Injury concern for Blades ahead of Tottenham Hotspur clash as key defender goes off against Burnley
Sheffield United have an early injury concern ahead of next weekend’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur after John Egan, their influential defender, limped off this afternoon against Burnley.
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 4:40 pm
Updated
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 4:41 pm
The Republic of Ireland international has been a key man for the Blades since joining the club, and has been in brilliant form since the beginning of the Premier League season.
United will assess him in the aftermath of the Burnley game after he went off with just over 10 minutes to go, replaced by Phil Jagielka. United were 3-0 up when he limped off.
Although the exact nature of the injury remains unspecified, manager Chris Wilder is expected to provide an update ahead of the trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.