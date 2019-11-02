Sheffield United: Injury concern for Blades ahead of Tottenham Hotspur clash as key defender goes off against Burnley

John Egan

The Republic of Ireland international has been a key man for the Blades since joining the club, and has been in brilliant form since the beginning of the Premier League season.

United will assess him in the aftermath of the Burnley game after he went off with just over 10 minutes to go, replaced by Phil Jagielka. United were 3-0 up when he limped off.