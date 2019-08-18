Sheffield United: Injury blow for Blades as key man forced off against Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane
Sheffield United suffered an injury blow at home to Crystal Palace this afternoon as key midfielder John Fleck was forced off inside the first 30 minutes.
By Danny Hall
Sunday, 18 August, 2019, 14:33
John Fleck, moments after hitting a shot over the crossbar from outside the area, went down in the centre circle holding his right leg.
And after some attention from physio Paul Watson, the Scotsman was forced to depart play. He was replaced by Luke Freeman after an impressive start to the game for the Blades.
Chris Wilder and his coaching staff will now face an anxious wait over the fitness of the Scotland midfielder, ahead of next weekend’s home clash against Leicester City.