Sheffield United in Portugal: 'The most important business of the summer' - James Shield reacts to news of Chris Wilder's new contract in his video diary from Blades' pre-season camp

Sheffield United’s decision to hand manager Chris Wilder a new, three-year contract is the most important business of the summer so far.

By Danny Hall
Wednesday, 10 July, 2019, 14:00

That’s the view of our Blades writer James Shield, in his first video diary directly from United’s pre-season training camp at the Ria Park Garden Hotel in Portugal.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: Dave Howarth/PA Wire.