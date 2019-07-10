Sheffield United in Portugal: 'The most important business of the summer' - James Shield reacts to news of Chris Wilder's new contract in his video diary from Blades' pre-season camp
Sheffield United’s decision to hand manager Chris Wilder a new, three-year contract is the most important business of the summer so far.
By Danny Hall
Wednesday, 10 July, 2019, 14:00
That’s the view of our Blades writer James Shield, in his first video diary directly from United’s pre-season training camp at the Ria Park Garden Hotel in Portugal.
Click the play button above to hear his video report.