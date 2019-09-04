Sheffield United: 'If we do this, we can trouble the Premier League's very best'
Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, believes his team can stun some of the biggest names in the Premier League providing they cut out "ridiculous" defensive errors.
Despite entering the international break ranked 10th following a draw against Chelsea, Wilder, whose side were playing third tier football only two years ago, thinks United could have been even higher had they not gifted the Londoners both of their goals at Stamford Bridge.
"We've got to cut out the individual errors because they were ridiculous ones," he said. "We've not conceded (goals) like that for 12 months.
"Throughout the game as a whole, overall I thought we did really well. It was a deserved result for us but yes, of course we were disappointed with the manner of the goals we let in."
Although Wilder hopes United's result in the capital proves to be a defining moment of their season, persuading his team they can compete against the division's heavyweights, it was revealing they returned home with a nagging sense of what might have been. Twice the visitors were guilty of lapses in concentration at the back and twice they were punished by Tammy Abraham, before efforts from Callum Robinson and Lys Mousset ensured the match finished all square.
The manner of their comeback, combined with the circumstances in which they fell 2-0 behind, should provide a huge psychological boost for United's players as they prepare for next weekend's meeting with Southampton.
"They're plying their trade in the Premier League," Wilder said. "These are young lads trying to forge a career at the highest level, so I get a little bit of apprehension."