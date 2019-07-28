Sheffield United: 'I was worried I might never come back,' Dean Henderson admits
Dean Henderson has admitted there were moments when he feared his return to Sheffield United might never materialise after agreeing another season long loan.
The Manchester United goalkeeper, who helped Chris Wilder's side win promotion from the Championship last term, was speaking after playing his first match since rejoining the South Yorkshire club.
Henderson had been expected to link-up with United's squad at the beginning of the transfer window but a combination of factors, including his contract discussions at Old Trafford, meant negotiations dragged on for over two months.
Although Wilder always sounded confident a deal would be struck, the 22-year-old acknowledged he did not share the United manager's confidence.
"Every single day," Henderson replied, when asked if he was ever worried negotiations between the two teams would collapse. "I was always worried, even though I made it clear I wanted it to happen.
“Everyone wanted it to happen, no one more so than me. But I was getting nervous about things, yes.
"The longer things went on, it was only natural I got concerned. But now it's sorted, I'm so relieved. I'm delighted to come back, everybody knows and can see that."
Henderson started Saturday's friendly against Barnsley, less than 24 hours after linking-up again with United. Goals from Ben Osborn, Luke Freeman and a Callum Robinson brace helped Wilder's side record a 4-1 victory. United's preparations for the new Premier League campaign conclude with a trip to Stade de Reims this weekend.
"To represent Sheffield United up there is going to be an honour," Henderson said. "From my point of view, it suits everyone for me to come back here and I can't wait to get started properly."