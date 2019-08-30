Sheffield United: 'I warned my players The Blades would fight until the bitter end'

Frank Lampard and Chris Wilder: James Wilson/Sportimage

But the former England midfielder, who had spoken of his admiration for Chris Wilder's side before the match, refused to blame inexperience for the hosts' collapse, suggesting that would be disrespectful to the visitors.

"I told the boys during the break that 2-0 was not the end of the story," Lampard said. "But we should have seen the game out, and I mean that with all respect to Sheffield United."

Lampard's admiration for United traces back to last season, when he enjoyed two hard-fought tussles with Wilder's squad during a spell in charge of Derby County. Appointed as Maurizio Sarri's successor earlier this summer, his selections for Saturday's game betrayed the admiration Chelsea's coaching staff have for both United's 3-5-2 system and the threats it poses opponents. Although Lampard refused to elaborate afterwards, that probably explained why Fikayo Tomori was preferred to Andreas Christensen at centre-half. The Canadian, whose presence helped ensure Chelsea named their youngest starting eleven of the Premier League era, also spent the previous campaign at Pride Park and impressed against United at Bramall Lane and in the East Midlands.

Sheffield United picked themselves off the canvas after falling two goals behind at Stamford Bridge: James Wilson/Sportimage

"To be honest, I couldn't care less about it being the youngest line-up or whatever," Lampard said. "I don't think that relates to anything at all."

"Tomori has done really well for me," Lampard, whose team is still searching for its first clean sheet of the campaign, continued. "It's not the defence, you defend as a team. I'm not worried about the defensive combinations."