Sheffield United: 'I want this city to be ours'
Chris Wilder has spoken of his desire to see Sheffield United dominate the city's footballing scene for years to come, as Bramall Lane prepares to stage its first Premier League match since 2007.
With tomorrow's match against Crystal Palace being beamed across the globe, Wilder hopes United can use last season's promotion from the Championship as a springboard to bigger and better things; inspiring the region's next generation of supporters to follow his team.
A lifelong United follower himself, Wilder is aware his words are unlikely to be well-received by fans of their arch-rivals and neighbours Sheffield Wednesday.
But he admitted: "I want us to dominate this city. I might get battered for that. I see (United) shirts now and I want to see more.
"I want us to be the leading light in this city. I want us to dominate it and create new memories for our supporters."
United, who opened the new season with a draw at AFC Bournemouth last weekend, were also the last team from the region to appear in the top-flight. However, relegated after just one season, they were languishing in League One when Wilder took charge three years ago.
Asked if United's history and heritage made the PL a better place - their stadium is home to a number of 'firsts', including the world's oldest football tournament - Wilder replied: "Well I'm going to be biased and I'm going to say yes. But modern day football sometimes thinks those things don't count.
"Being an old traditionalist though, and this being my football club, maybe people will begin to understand this football club and what it has. Not just nationally but globally too. What I can effect it results. Hopefully, on and off the pitch, this is a year our club will shine."