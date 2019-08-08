Sheffield United: 'I got it wrong' - Talksport pundit apologises to Billy Sharp with bizarre poem after branding him 'a League One striker'
A Talksport pundit has apologised to Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp after branding him ‘a League One striker’.
Sharp is preparing to lead his boyhood club into the Premier League after scoring 24 goals in all competitions last season, as the Blades secured automatic promotion to the top flight.
Boss Chris Wilder has since spent £40m on new signings, breaking the club record fee FOUR times this summer.
But not everyone was impressed with their business, with Talksport’s Adrian Durham accusing the Blades of ‘not taking the Premier League seriously’ and predicting they would fare worse than Huddersfield last season.
Durham then performed a u-turn on his show, when he apologised to Sharp – through a bizarre poem.
“The reality is, he’s not a League One striker,” Durham said. “He is in the Premier League, he scored a lot in the Championship, and I got it wrong.”
Durham then recited his poem, as co-presenter Darren Gough watched on laughing.
“Oh Billy Billy, I’ve been silly,
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
“Said you’re League One, forgot what you’ve done.
“In the Championship last season,
“I should be done for high treason.
“You’re a Premier League scorer…
“Sorry for causing a furore.
“And from the bottom of my heart,
“I’m sorry Billy Sharp.
“You call yourself a Sheffield fat lad,
“But you’re not actually that bad.”