Sheffield United: 'I don't know what he took that morning' - Blades star hits back at BBC pundit Garth Crooks after he labels United 'basic' during game at Chelsea
David McGoldrick, the Sheffield United striker, has hit back at BBC pundit Garth Crooks after he labelled the Blades ‘basic’ during their 2-2 draw at Chelsea on Saturday.
With United trailing 1-0 at Stamford Bridge, Crooks wrote off United’s chances of top-flight survival this season and added “their style of football is quite basic for the Premier League”.
United went 2-0 down when Tammy Abraham scored his second of the game, but a much-improved second-half showing earned them a deserved point at the home of the reigning Europa League champions.
And, when asked if United had taken a few people by surprise so far in the top-flight, McGoldrick said: “I think we have, yeah.
“And we are still getting our critics. I heard Garth Crooks talking the other day, saying we are a bit down and we’re rubbish but he hasn’t seen anything [from us]. I don’t have a clue what he took that morning, but he needs to think.”
McGoldrick, on international duty with the Republic of Ireland ahead of Thursday’s crucial Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland, added in a piece on the42.ie: “We’re not ordinary.
“We play a different way style. We’ve come with the same philosophy that we had in the Championship and we need to get respect for the fact we won’t change for anyone.
“We’ve got a few results and listen, it’s going to be a long season, we are going to have ups and downs, there are going to be games where we get beaten and walk off the pitch and we are just going to have to hold our hands up but I think at home we can give teams a lot of problems.”