Sheffield United: 'I can't wait to show Blades fans what I can do' says record buy Lys Mousset after admitting he jumped at chance to move to Bramall Lane
Lys Mousset, Sheffield United's record signing, says he jumped at the chance to sign for the Blades after Chris Wilder returned with a second bid for his services.
United first approached Bournemouth over signing the Frenchman on loan last season, but the Cherries turned that request down.
But after United joined Eddie Howe's men in the Premier League, Wilder returned with a permanent offer and Mousset became a Blade at the weekend.
He missed tonight's friendly away at Chesterfield - Wilder admitting afterwards the striker is 'a bit behind' the rest of his squad - but hopes to pull on a red and white shirt for the first time this weekend, when the Blades continue their pre-season preparations away at Barnsley.
"I'm very happy to be here," Mousset said. "It's a huge club, and they wanted me to come on loan before. But Bournemouth said no.
"When I got the opportunity again, I jumped at it. I can't wait to show the fans what I can do on the pitch, and I hope to be involved against Barnsley."
United didn't exactly struggle for goals in his absence, winning 5-0 against their National League neighbours with skipper Billy Sharp scoring a hat-trick.
New boys Callum Robinson and Luke Freeman also got on the scoresheet.