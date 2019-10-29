Sheffield United: How the youngest chairman in the Premier League got a taste of life in Sheffield... by visiting a chippy at Manor Top

Andrew Macdougall of Manor Top Fish Bar in 2016

And getting to grips with life in the Steel City has been a priority for HRH Prince Musa'ad Bin Khalid Bin Abdulrahman Al Saud, ever since he was stationed at Bramall Lane at the behest of his father-in-law and the Blades’ new sole owner, Prince Abdullah of Saudi Arabia.

Together with his wife, Prince Abdullah’s daughter Princess Latifa, and his close advisors, Prince Musa’ad recently sought advice from Sheffielders on the best places to eat in the Steel City and, as reported by the Daily Mail, was advised by Francesca Wilder, the wife of Blades boss Chris, to seek out a local delicacy… fish and chips from the Manor Top Fish Bar.

“The fact it was located on the fringes of the notorious Manor estate did not deter the prince,” said the Mail’s Mike Keegan.

“They found a framed photograph of Wilder on the wall, but to their surprise nowhere to sit and dine.

“Keen not to miss out, the group ordered their fried feast to be wrapped up, drove down the hill to Bramall Lane and ate it in the boardroom.