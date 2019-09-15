Sheffield United: How to solve the problem standing between The Blades and Premier League greatness

David McGoldrick has a shot saved against Southampton: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

But of even greater significance, the thing which will ultimately shape the club's fortunes, are performances on the pitch. The one Chris Wilder's team produced against Southampton, a match they entered ranked 10th in the Premier League table, provided plenty of cause for encouragement. But it also revealed the improvements they must make to ensure a season which, despite having the potential to deliver plenty, does not end in disappointment.

Goals, as the old adage goes, change games. United do not struggle to create openings. The trouble is, as we witnessed on Saturday afternoon, they have yet to master the art of taking them. Or converting enough to be exact.

Although Ralph Hasenhüttl's side also impressed in open play - Che Adams striking a post and forcing a fine save from Dean Henderson before Moussa Djenepo pounced - the Austrian could not have argued if the contest had finished all square. Indeed, analysing the way the fixture unfolded, that outcome would probably have been a more accurate reflection of what proved to be an absorbing contest between two tactically astute, talented and expansive squads.

VAR played its part in United's downfall, with officials at Stockley Park electing not to review their appeal for a penalty when James Ward-Prowse appeared to handle in the box. But ultimately missed opportunities cost the hosts' dear, with examples sandwiched either side of Oli McBurnie's disallowed effort.

David McGoldrick was the chief culprit on this occasion, failing to beat Angus Gunn went clean through before poking wide after flinging himself towards an Oliver Norwood free-kick during the closing stages of the first-half. Later, after Djenepo had used a combination of poise and raw power to punch a hole in United's defence, he also sliced a shot past the post having earlier stroked the ball straight at Gunn following Billy Sharp's centre. Sharp, summoned from the bench as the hosts chased an equaliser, was later dismissed for catching fellow substitute Stuart Armstrong late.

McGoldrick, one of the most accomplished technicians in Wilder's squad, is more than worth his place in United's starting eleven. The way he can manipulate a football, or leave opponents trailing by shifting his balance with a subtle feint, makes him absolutely vital to their survival prospects. But would McGoldrick be more effective in a slightly deeper lying role than the one he occupies at present? It is certainly worth considering because, as regular United watchers can testify, he has been extremely profligate since excelling during last season's promotion winning campaign.