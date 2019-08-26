Chris Wilder manager of Sheffield Utd: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Sheffield United: How much-changed Blades could line up in Carabao Cup clash with Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has hinted he will ring the changes for tomorrow’s Carabao Cup clash with Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 26 August, 2019, 18:22

But how could the Blades line up in the game? Our man Danny Hall picked his predicted team for the game, with Saturday’s trip to Chelsea in mind. What team would you pick? Let us know in the comments below, or on Twitter.

1. Simon Moore

With Dean Henderson United's current No.1, Moore is likely to get the chance to impress in the cup game against Blackburn

2. Kieron Freeman

George Baldock has started the season in great form, knowing that Freeman is breathing down his neck

3. Phil Jagielka

His only competitive action this season has been a few minutes in the dying stages of the Crystal Palace win, so this is a good chance to get some minutes in the veteran's legs

4. Richard Stearman

If John Egan is rested, Stearman is the perfect replacement at the heart of United's back three

