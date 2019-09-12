Sheffield United: How Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson reacted after being omitted from senior England squad to face Bulgaria and Kosovo
After a solid start to his Premier League career, many observers felt Sheffield United’s Dean Henderson would get the nod in Gareth Southgate’s senior England squad which faced Bulgaria and Kosovo over the international break.
Instead, though, Southgate plumped for Nick Pope and Tom Heaton as Jordan Pickford’s understudies for the two qualifiers, which England won 4-0 and 5-3 respectively.
And, ahead of Saturday’s clash against Southampton at Bramall Lane, United boss Chris Wilder revealed how the young goalkeeper – on loan from Manchester United – had taken the blow.
“Dean has been involved with the England U21s – he’s been in the system, and I know he was desperately disappointed not to make the squad,” Wilder said.
“But he’s set the bar and the standard for himself now. And I’m sure he’ll be knocking on the door for the next squad.
“I’m always a big fan of players going away with their countries… although a part of me is always relieved when they come back safe, fit and healthy.”
United had a number of players on international duty over the break; Oli McBurnie went away with Scotland, while Mo Besic represented Bosnia and Herzegovina and John Egan, David McGoldrick, Enda Stevens and Callum Robinson played for the Republic of Ireland.
Meanwhile Wilder has talked up Egan as a future Blades captain after the defender took the armband for his country on Tuesday night.