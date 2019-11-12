Sheffield United: 'How on earth did people ever criticise him?'

David McGoldrick with Chris Wilder: James Wilson/Sportimage

McGoldrick, whose performances since moving to Bramall Lane have been rewarded with a return to the international fold, has emerged as a driving force behind his team's climb to fifth in the table only seven months after being promoted from the Championship.

The former Ipswich Town marksman was criticised earlier this season for missing too many chances in front of goal, with some commentators suggesting his finishing skills were not up to scratch. But after recovering from an injury which forced him to sit out four United games, McGoldrick's return to fitness has coincided with them going on a five match unbeaten run ahead of November 24th's meeting with Manchester United. Wilder, who also praised Lys Mousset's performance during Saturday's draw at Tottenham Hotspur, does not believe that has happened by accident.

"The front two, how people can question David, I thought he was a magician out there," he said, reflecting upon events in London. "His work on and off the ball, he caused some really big players some really big problems.

"I thought Mousset was brilliant too. He was disappointed not to score because he deserved one as well with that performance."

Although eyebrows were raised when The Star revealed United were poised to sign McGoldrick at the beginning of last season, the 31-year-old scored 15 times in 45 appearances as they gained promotion from the Championship.