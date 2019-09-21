Sheffield United: How Chris Wilder prevented ownership dispute from overshadowing Everton preparations
After spending the week fielding questions about boardroom politics and Sheffield United's ownership dispute, the opportunity to finally focus on football must have seemed like a blessed relief for manager Chris Wilder.
But predictably, following his team's first outing since HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's takeover of the Premier League club, Wilder again found himself being questioned about off-the-pitch matters after Saturday's victory over Everton.
Asked if last Monday's High Court ruling, which handed control of United to the Saudi Arabian following a lengthy power struggle with Kevin McCabe, had caused a distraction, Wilder acknowledged the situation had been far from ideal. But with McCabe yet to reveal if he will appeal the decision, the 51-year-old insisted it would not have been put forward as an excuse had the visitors not prevailed at Goodison Park.
"There's times when it's not been ideal," Wilder acknowledged. "Being dragged through the courts and stuff like that, because you want people talking about things happening on the pitch.
"But it's never been an excuse over the three years I've been here. A lot of good things have happened on the pitch and I don't think we'd have achieved what we have if it had allowed it to cause a problem."
Wilder delivered two promotions during his first three seasons at the helm, with United returning to the top-flight following more than a decade in the EFL earlier this year. Having started his managerial career in non-league with the now defunct Halifax Town, Wilder worked at Northampton before taking charge of United, steering them to the League Two title despite a crippling financial crisis. His experiences at The Shay and Sixfields, despite the odd barbed comment, have enabled him to prevent the situation between Prince Abdullah and McCabe seeping into the dressing room.
"I've had it at a couple of clubs, early on in my career, where wages haven't been paid and the like," Wilder said. "So pressure isn't an excuse. I think it's an excuse for players and managers at times. We've not used that excuse for three years."