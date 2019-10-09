Sheffield United: 'He's absolutely flying' - Fellow goalkeeper says 'outstanding young goalkeeper' Dean Henderson fully deserves England call-up after Manchester United loanee replaces Tom Heaton
Dean Henderson is an ‘outstanding young goalkeeper’ and is ‘absolutely flying’ ahead of a possible debut for England’s senior side
That’s the opinion of former England U21 goalkeeper Frank Fielding, now No.1 stopper at Championship club Millwall.
Sheffield United keeper Henderson, on loan from Manchester United, was called up to the England squad, for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, to replace Aston Villa’s Tom Heaton, who picked up an injury at the weekend.
Henderson joins Jordan Pickford and Nick Pope in Gareth Southgate’s squad, and Fielding told Love Sport Radio: "It’s a great opportunity for him, he’s an outstanding young goalkeeper.
"If I’m honest I didn’t know how he was going to find the Premier League this season after having such a great season last season.
"He’s obviously taken it in his stride, he’s absolutely flying and he deserves his call-up.
"I actually saw last week he didn’t get picked for the Under 21s and I didn’t realise what was going on, but obviously there’s method in the madness and he’s been picked for the full senior team which is amazing and I’m expecting big things from him now."