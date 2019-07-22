(Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Sheffield United: Here's how the bookies rate the Blades' chances of signing Brentford's Neal Maupay this summer

Sheffield United snapped up striker Lys Mousset from Bournemouth over the weekend, breaking the club's transfer record in the process. However, they’re still in the market for another striker.

By Richie Boon
Monday, 22 July, 2019, 12:41

While it looks like Swansea City's Oliver McBurnie will be the Blades' next forward signing, there still remains a chance it could be long-term target Maupay, and here's how SkyBet rank the chances of his current suitors...

1. Sevilla

Odds: 33/1. The Spanish side were at one point key contenders to sign Maupay, but their recent acquisition of Luuk de Jong has all but ended their chase.

Photo: Adam Pretty

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Crystal Palace

Odds: 33/1. With a host of uninspiring options upfront, Palace need a new striker. However, they don't stand much chance of landing the Bees ace.

Photo: Jamie McDonald

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Burnley

Odds: 33/1. Similar to Palace, Burnley don't have the most exciting of striking options to chose from. Also similarly to Palace, they're probably not getting Maupay...

Photo: Alex Livesey

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Leeds United

Odds: 20/1. Leeds already have strong striking options in Kemar Roofe and Patrick Bamford, and Maupay is unlikely to stay in the Championship.

Photo: George Wood

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3