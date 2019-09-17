Sheffield United: Group retains a watching brief despite learning The Blades are not on the market
Despite HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's insistence he has "no intention" of selling Sheffield United, a group of North American investors still plan to pursue their interest in purchasing the Premier League club.
Before a High Court judge paved the way for Prince Abdullah to take full control at Bramall Lane, Kevin McCabe, who still holds 50 per cent of the shares in United's parent company, reached an agreement which, had he wrestled back full control, would have seen ALK Capital effectively take over the day to day running of United.
Mr Justice Fancourt noted in his ruling that the consortium, which is being fronted by a former high-ranking official of MLS franchise Real Salt Lake, had shown no sign of withdrawing from the process despite the confusion caused by a three week long hearing in London earlier this summer.
"You can never say never but I have no intention of selling the club," Prince Abdullah said. "Kevin wanted to sell his shares and I tried to help him, but I never put mine up for sale.
"My passion and dream is the Premier League, and I don’t see why I would work so hard and spend so much money to reach the Premier League and sell the club."
Despite clarifying his position, Prince Abdullah could still seek to bring in outside investment, with Saudi Arabia or certain other countries in the Middle East the most obvious sources of potential revenues. Aged 54, he has previously served as chairman of Al-Hilal - two time winners of the AFC Champions League - and spent a period as a member of the Kingdom's government.
"I’d only ever consider it (selling) if I felt I couldn’t support the club," Prince Abdullah said. "But it’s a great club; I want to own it and make it better. Selling is not in my plans right now."