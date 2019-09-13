Sheffield United: Greek star ready to do whatever it takes
After returning to England following an international training camp with Greece, Veatriki Sarri is ready to perform whatever role Carla Ward's wants her to during Sunday's FA Women's Championship game against Blackburn Rovers.
The 21-year-old has played in three different positions since the start of the season, helping Sheffield United record a 7-1 victory over Leicester City following their opening day defeat by Aston Villa.
Although Sarri admitted her strength is going forward, she said: "I just love football, I just want to play so if the coaches need me to play left-back or right wing or up front, I'll do it and I'll try my best to do it. I'm more of an attacking player but I just want to play because I just love playing football."
Together with United team mate and vice-captain Katie Wilkinson, Sarri was included on the competition's player of the month short-list alongside Villa's Mel Johnson and Sarah Robson of Durham.
"It feels amazing to be nominated, but I have to say I wouldn't be here without the girls," Sarri said. "I've settled in now, I know the girls better, I know what the manager wants from me and I feel more comfortable out on the pitch."
United travel to Lancashire in sixth, four places above Rovers who have lost their last three outings.