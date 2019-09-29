Sheffield United: 'Got my head held high' - Dean Henderson reacts to costly mistake in Liverpool defeat
Goalkeeper Dean Henderson has broken his silence after his mistake handed Liverpool three points against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane yesterday.
The England U21 goalkeeper allowed Gini Wijnaldum’s volley to squirm through his grasp, after the Blades had more than matched the reigning European champions for most of the contest.
Chris Wilder, the United boss, declined the opportunity to defend his goalkeeper in the aftermath of the 1-0 defeat, instead insisting he must ‘be better’.
And Henderson this morning, posting on Instagram, said: “Got my head held high. Can’t wait to get back out there.
“I always come back stronger. Thanks for your support Bladesmen.”
Henderson is expected to be back between the posts next weekend when United travel to Watford but his error could cost him an international call-up as well, with senior England boss Gareth Southgate at Bramall Lane yesterday.
“If he wants to be a professional footballer, these things are going to happen,” Wilder said."But if he wants to play for the top teams, he wants to play for England then he needs to do better.
“He needs to concentrate more. It’s a disappointing day for him.
"I am not going to put my arms around him. Simply he needs to do better."