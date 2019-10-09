Sheffield United: Goalkeeper told he can become England's number one after Three Lions call
Dean Henderson has been told he is destined to win a first England cap, providing he continues to perform for Sheffield United.
The goalkeeper, aged 22, was drafted into Gareth Southgate's squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and the Czech Republic following Tom Heaton's withdrawal through injury.
Chris Wilder, the United manager, believes Henderson can force himself into Southgate's starting eleven providing he impresses at Premier League level.
"Everybody knows Dean is in the frame," Wilder said. "He knows he has to do well for us, we know he can do well and then the rest takes care of itself."
Henderson, on-loan from Manchester United, is widely-regarded as one of the most promising young players in the country after helping Wilder's squad win promotion last term. Although he has made a solid start to life in the top-flight, Southgate was present when his error gifted Liverpool at win at Bramall Lane towards the end of last month. But the former England under-21 player proved both his character, and Wilder's man-management skills, by producing a superb display during last weekend's goalless draw with Watford.
The 52-year-old had been criticised for his decision to hold Henderson publicly accountable for the slip against Jurgen Klopp's side by sections of the media.
Commenting immediately after that match Wilder, whose squad returns to action when Arsenal visit South Yorkshire on October 21, suggested that ability to recover from mistakes only enhances Henderson's credentials.
Describing his contribution to United's climb out of the top-flight after initially joining them 16 months ago, Wilder said: "Dean was brilliant for us but, like everyone, there were times when things didn't go right. One was against Leeds and then there was Aston Villa, another really big game, as well. But every time it happened, he came roaring back. And that is what you've got to do in football."
"He's got to keep getting better and improving," Wilder, speaking before Henderson was summoned to St George's Park, added. "But that also tells you what he's made of and what he's all about."