Sheffield United: Goalkeeper Dean Henderson called up to England squad after Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton ruled out with injury

Dean Henderson: James Wilson/Sportimage

Heaton will not join up with Gareth Southgate's 23-man party after picking up an injury in training, missing Aston Villa’s derby against Wolves as a result.

Ross Barkley is also injured, but the Chelsea man will not be replaced in the squad.

Henderson, on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester United, will arrive at St. George’s Park on Monday as England’s now 26-man squad begin preparations for their final fixtures of 2019.

Montenegro are the visitors to Wembley on Thursday 14 November (7.45pm kick-off) for England men’s 1,000th international before the Three Lions travel to Kosovo on Sunday 17 November.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Henderson is the eighth Blade to be called up for international duty for the latest round of fixtures.