Sheffield United: Goalkeeper Dean Henderson called up to England squad after Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton ruled out with injury
Dean Henderson has been drafted into the England squad for the upcoming qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo after an injury to Aston Villa’s Tom Heaton.
Heaton will not join up with Gareth Southgate's 23-man party after picking up an injury in training, missing Aston Villa’s derby against Wolves as a result.
Ross Barkley is also injured, but the Chelsea man will not be replaced in the squad.
Henderson, on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester United, will arrive at St. George’s Park on Monday as England’s now 26-man squad begin preparations for their final fixtures of 2019.
Montenegro are the visitors to Wembley on Thursday 14 November (7.45pm kick-off) for England men’s 1,000th international before the Three Lions travel to Kosovo on Sunday 17 November.
Henderson is the eighth Blade to be called up for international duty for the latest round of fixtures.
John Egan, Enda Stevens, David McGoldrick and Callum Robinson have been called up for Republic of Ireland. John Fleck and Oli McBurnie are included in Scotland's squad, whilst Mo Besic has also joined up with Bosnia.