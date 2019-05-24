Sheffield United: Goalkeeper challenged to earn a place on the plane to the 2022 World Cup
Dean Henderson can travel with England to the 2022 World Cup, one of the Football Association's most influential figures has insisted, after praising under-21's head coach Aidy Boothroyd for helping improve the pathway into Gareth Southgate's senior squad.
Henderson, who helped Sheffield United reach the Premier League last season, is scheduled to represent the Young Lions at this summer's European Championships in Italy and San Marino.
The goalkeeper, who wants to return to Bramall Lane next term after his loan from Manchester United expired, has spoken about his ambition to gain a full international cap.
Les Reed, the FA's technical director, explained Boothroyd's job is to help that dream become a reality after confirming the former Watford chief had agreed a new two year contract with the governing body.
"Not only has he achieved successes on the pitch with the under-21's but he has played a fundamental role in developing our group of young players, with many not only making the step up into the senior team but becoming regular members of the England squad," Reed said.
"The pathway is really important to the success of the senior team and as we all work towards an England team being ready to win the World Cup in 2022, the work of Aidy and his staff is a crucial part of this."
Henderson told Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he wants to sign another temporary agreement with United during talks at his parent club's training complex earlier this week.