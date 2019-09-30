Sheffield United: George Baldock reveals growing confidence in Bramall Lane ranks ahead of weekend trip to Watford
George Baldock, the Sheffield United wing-back, has spoken of the growing confidence in the Blades ranks ahead of this weekend’s trip to Premier League basement club Watford.
United will make the trip south on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool, but once again buoyed by an impressive showing against the European champions.
Chris Wilder’s men enjoyed numerous chances against the Reds and only fell behind when Gini Wijnaldum’s volley slipped through the hands of Dean Henderson and rolled agonisingly over the United line. That effort, in the 70th minute, was Liverpool’s first on target.
It did, though, condemn United to their third defeat in four home matches since returning to the Premier League and most of their points have come on the road, where they remain undefeated since an opening-day draw at AFC Bournemouth.
This weekend they will look to continue that run against a Watford side still smarting from their recent 8-0 demolition by Manchester City. After a tough start to the season, the Hornets are bottom with just two points to their name.
And Baldock, who will make his latest top-flight appearance at Vicarage Road barring a late injury or illness, said: “We are really confident. We watch the games back and analyse the games and see where we can improve.
“And every week, it is kind of the same thing.
"Barring against Everton, when we played a little bit different to get the result, which we have to do sometimes at tough places, I feel like we have played some attractive football and really put our stamp on the league."