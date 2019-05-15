Sheffield United: Fresh twist in Blades’ pursuit of Dean Henderson as PSG ‘make contact with Manchester United over goalkeeper David De Gea’
Sheffield United's hopes of securing a loan return for Dean Henderson could hinge on the future of Manchester United No.1 David De Gea this summer, reports in Lancashire have suggested.
De Gea, the Spanish international, has endured an indifferent season in goal at Old Trafford and is thought to be considering his future, even though the Red Devils hierarchy would like him to stay.
PSG are reportedly weighing up a move for De Gea to replace Gigi Buffon, and if De Gea is sold sources close to Old Trafford suggest there is a possibility Henderson could remain with Ole Gunnar Solskjær's men.
That would represent a big blow for the Blades as they prepare for the Premier League, having earmarked Henderson as the man they want between the posts for them next term.
Solskjær wants all his transfer business done before the start of July, according to ESPN, while the Norweigan was so incensed by his side's performance on the final day of the season against Neil Warnock's Cardiff City that he reportedly threatened to sell half his squad.
The transfer window closes on 8 August, just a day before the new Premier League season is due to kick off.