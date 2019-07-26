Sheffield United: French friendly against Stade de Reims is confirmed
Sheffield United have confirmed they will face Stade de Reims in a friendly next month.
The match, which takes place at the French club's stadium on August 3rd (kick-off 5.30pm CET), is the final game Chris Wilder's team will play before the opening weekend of the Premier League season.
Wilder, whose side face Barnsley in their penultimate warm-up fixture tomorrow, said: "We'd have preferred a home friendly to finish off but that's not possible so we are travelling to France for a very competitive fixture against a good team. It will give us another opportunity to test ourselves against top flight European opposition."
Les rouges et blancs, who finished eighth in Ligue 1 last season, are based at the Stade Auguste Delaune; a 21.029 capacity venue which staged matches at the recent FIFA Women's World Cup. United were forced to shelve plans to enjoy an outing at Bramall Lane ahead of the new campaign because of building work required to ensure their ground complies with PL regulations.
United, who have faced Real Betis, Burton Albion, Northampton Town and Chesterfield since being promoted from the Championship last term, return to competitive action with a trip to AFC Bournemouth on August 10th.