Sheffield United: Free agent midfielder Leroy Fer speaks out on future amid Blades transfer link
Netherlands international Leroy Fer has spoken out on his plans for the future, following reports that Sheffield United would be interested in signing him this summer.
The free agent is currently training – and indeed playing friendly matches - with his boyhood club Feyenoord, as he looks to regain his fitness ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, following an injury-blighted past couple of seasons with Swansea City.
On Wednesday, reports claimed that the 29-year-old was a new target for the Blades, and that they were looking to hijack Feyenoord's move for the player with a late contract offer.
Speaking to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Fer addressed speculation as to where he'll be playing his football next season, and said: “I can train here and even play without a commitment (to signing a contract). That shows my confidence and vice versa with the club; I have a Feyenoord heart, and I have a very good feeling about the club.”
By the sounds of things, the former Norwich City man has his heart set on rejoining De Stadionclub, rather than United, eight years on from his move to FC Twente.
Going on to discuss his battle with injuries, Fer said: “I am completely free of pains or injuries, they are no longer an issue. In that respect I am completely fit; nothing is going on with me, and I just have to get fit.”
Meanwhile, United are still believed to be targetting moves for Nottingham Forest's Ben Osborn and Swansea City's Oliver McBurnie, while the Blades remain hopeful of completing a fresh loan move for Manchester United's Dean Henderson in the near future.