Sheffield United: Four Blades make final Republic of Ireland squad for Euro qualifiers
Four Sheffield United players have made Mick McCarthy’s final 25-man squad for the Republic of Ireland's latest Euro 2020 qualifiers.
John Egan, Enda Stevens, David McGoldrick and Callum Robinson have all been named in the squad for the qualifiers with Switzerland (September 5) and Bulgaria (September 10) in Dublin.
McCarthy had named a 40-man provisional squad earlier this month and all four United players on the list made the final cut.
Egan is looking to win his fifth cap – and his first in competitive action – having last appeared in a friendly against Northern Ireland last November.
Stevens has featured in each of the four qualifiers played so far by McCarthy’s side having become an established player over the last 12 months.
McGoldrick also started each of the four previous qualifiers and is still chasing his first goal for the Republic of Ireland.
Robinson is chasing his seventh cap for his country and has yet to net his first goal. He started the last qualifier – a 2-0 win over Gibraltar.
Republic of Ireland squad in full:
Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Mark Travers (Bournemouth)
Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), John Egan (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)
Midfielders: Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Glenn Whelan (Hearts), Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic), James McClean (Stoke City), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth)
Forwards: Callum Robinson (Sheffield United), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Scott Hogan (Stoke City), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United)